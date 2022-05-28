Main content

Ukraine faces retreat from eastern town

Ukraine says its soldiers may have to retreat from the eastern region of Luhansk

Ukrainian officials say their forces may need to retreat from the last territory they hold in the Luhansk region, to avoid becoming encircled by Russian forces. The governor, Serhiy Haidai, said Russian troops had now entered the city of Severodonetsk. We hear from an official in the defence ministry who insists the Ukrainian side is being pounded but they will resist as long as they can.

Also in the programme: the influence of the National Rifle Association in the United States; and the rising cost of living in New Zealand.

(Photo: A view shows a Russian Ka-52 "Alligator" attack helicopter flying over the town in the course of Ukraine-Russia conflict in Popasna in the Luhansk region. CREDIT: REUTERS/Alexander Ermochenko)

