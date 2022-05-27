Police in Texas admit they took too long to storm a classroom where an eighteen-year-old gunman was carrying out a mass shooting.

Police made the "wrong decision" by failing to storm a classroom in Robb Elementary School as a gunman killed 19 children inside, the chief Texas safety official has said.

He said officers delayed entering the room because they didn't believe it was still an "active shooter" situation, despite pupils inside making multiple calls begging for police to come to their aid.

We'll hear from a retired pastor who lost his great-granddaughter in the incident and from a member of the gun lobby group, the NRA, which is holding its convention today in Texas.

Also in the programme: Russian forces continue to make advances in eastern Ukraine; we speak to a member of the National Guard in the central city of Dnipro which has come under missile attack:

(Photo shows police and investigators at the scene at the Robb Elementary School on 25 May 2022. Credit: Aaron M. Sprecher/EPA)