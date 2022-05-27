Police in Texas have revised key details about Tuesday's deadly school shooting as criticism mounts from parents over the initial response. The gunman roamed outside the Uvalde school for 12 minutes before entering unchallenged, police said on Thursday. That contradicted earlier statements which said the attacker had been confronted and shot at by an officer. We hear from a former Texas police chief.

Also on the programme, Russia appears to be making slow but significant progress in its war against Ukraine. And for the first time, the International Booker Prize has been awarded to a novel in Hindi. Geetanjali Shree and Daisy Rockwell talk about their novel Tomb Of Sand.

(Picture: Texas Ranger Victor Escalon. Credit: Getty Images)