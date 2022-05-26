Main content

Shock engulfs Uvalde after school massacre

We report from Uvalde in Texas where a teenager shot dead 19 small children and two teachers on Wednesday, and ask, what are the legal obstacles to tighter gun controls?

Also in the programme: mango harvests are predicted to drop by as much as 70% in South Asia after severe heatwaves; and as a former head of the Louvre museum in Paris is arrested on suspicion of trafficking Middle Eastern antiquities during the Arab Spring, we look at the lucrative trade in stolen treasures.

(Image: A woman places a stuffed animal by a cross bearing a victim"s name following the mass shooting at the Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, USA, 26 May 2022 / Credit: EPA / Tannen Maury)

