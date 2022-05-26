As the initial shock over the school shooting in the US subsides, anger rises over guns.

We hear from the town in Texas where a teenager shot dead 19 small children and their teachers and ask whether this mass shooting will lead to any changes to the way America manages gun ownership.

Also on the programme: amid a global food crisis Ukraine accuses Russia of stealing its wheat and corn; and from sex and drugs, to art and culture, how the Dutch capital Amsterdam is trying to change its image.

(Photo: People paying respects at a makeshift memorial outside Robb Elementary School; Credit: REUTERS/Nuri Vallbona)