Reports and responses after teenage gunman kills 19 children and two teachers

A day after the killing of 19 children and two teachers by a teenage gunman in the town of Uvalde, Texas, we hear the latest on what happened, and local teachers' representative Ovidia Molina and Democratic Congresswoman Kathleen Rice give us their thoughts on America's gun problems.

Also in the programme: British Prime Minister Boris Johnson rejects calls for his resignation after the publication of a report exposing details of illegal lockdown partying at the heart of government.

(Photo: Day after a mass shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde. Credit: REUTERS/Marco Bello)