US President Joe Biden has called for new controls on gun ownership after at least 19 children were shot dead at an elementary school in Texas. We hear about the aftermath from the town of Ulvalde where the shooting unfolded.

Also on the programme: The governor of Luhansk tells us that Russian troops are throwing absolutely everything at the key city of Severodonetsk in eastern Ukraine. And an official report into parties held at the heart of the British government during lockdown is published - how damaging is it for Prime Minister Boris Johnson?

(Photo: Mourners in Uvalde, Texas, May 24, 2022. REUTERS/Marco Bello)