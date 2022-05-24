Main content

Uyghur Congress critical of UN visit to Xinjiang

Uyghur spokesperson fears UN visit to Xinjiang will be controlled by China

The UN human rights chief, Michelle Bachelet, is visiting Xinjiang this week, as new evidence emerges of the widespread abuse of the native Uyghur population by Chinese authorities. Our correspondent John Sudworth reports on the leaked Xinjiang files, and Rahima Mahmut, the British spokeswoman for the World Uyghur Congress, says the UN trip will do more harm than good.

Also in the programme: can British Prime Minister Boris Johnson survive the latest allegations of lockdown parties at the heart of British government; and the race to transport wounded Ukrainians to safety from the Donbas front in the war with Russia.

(Photo: Armed police officers stand guard in a street in Kashgar, Xinjiang, May 4, 2021. Credit: REUTERS/Thomas Peter)

