Data reveals a shoot-to-kill policy for anyone trying to escape

We hear about a huge batch of hacked data from China's secretive system for the mass imprisonment of Uyghur Muslims in Xinjiang province. The files show there are long sentences for almost any sign of Islamic belief.

Also on the programme: calls for a naval coalition-of-the-willing to end the Russian blockade of Ukrainian ports; Britain's withdrawal from Afghanistan is branded a disaster and a betrayal by a parliamentary committee; and jackdaw democracy.

(Photo: Police officers patrol in the old city in Kashgar, Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region, China in 2021 Credit:REUTERS/Thomas Peter)