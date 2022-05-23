Main content

Russian diplomat defects

A Russian diplomat has resigned and publicly repudiated his government's war in Ukraine accusing his foreign ministry of breeding aggression, lies and hatred.

A Russian diplomat has quit over his country's invasion of Ukraine, calling it "bloody, witless and absolutely needless".

Boris Bondarev, a counsellor at Russia's mission to the United Nations in Geneva, said he'd never been more ashamed of Russia as when it sent its troops across the border. Speaking to the BBC, Mr Bondarev said he now feared for his safety.

Also in the programme: Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe, the British-Iranian woman who was detained in Iran for six years, says she was forced to sign a false confession before her release earlier this year; and we'll hear from a former US Secretary of Defence under Donald Trump about his recollections of the last months of that administration.

(Photo shows Boris Bondarev's passport photo. Credit: Boris Bondarev)

29 days left to listen

50 minutes

Last on

Yesterday 20:06GMT
BBC World Service

More episodes

Previous

Biden vows to defend Taiwan

Next

24/05/2022 13:06 GMT

See all episodes from Newshour

Broadcast

  • Yesterday 20:06GMT
    BBC World Service

The New Silk Road

The New Silk Road

How China is launching a major new trade route via the ancient Silk Road

70 Years On: Partition Stories

70 Years On: Partition Stories

Memories and stories of Partition in 1947 and the legacy Partition leaves with us today

China, the Party and the People

China, the Party and the People

Clips, reports and highlights on a society in flux

Inside The Philippines’ Deadly War On Drugs

Inside The Philippines’ Deadly War On Drugs

A brutal crack-down on drugs that has claimed more than 7000 lives

Podcast

  • Newshour

    Interviews, news and analysis of the day’s global events.