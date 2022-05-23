A Russian diplomat has resigned and publicly repudiated his government's war in Ukraine accusing his foreign ministry of breeding aggression, lies and hatred.

A Russian diplomat has quit over his country's invasion of Ukraine, calling it "bloody, witless and absolutely needless".

Boris Bondarev, a counsellor at Russia's mission to the United Nations in Geneva, said he'd never been more ashamed of Russia as when it sent its troops across the border. Speaking to the BBC, Mr Bondarev said he now feared for his safety.

Also in the programme: Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe, the British-Iranian woman who was detained in Iran for six years, says she was forced to sign a false confession before her release earlier this year; and we'll hear from a former US Secretary of Defence under Donald Trump about his recollections of the last months of that administration.

(Photo shows Boris Bondarev's passport photo. Credit: Boris Bondarev)