Concerns over spread of monkeypox
The virus has been detected in more than a dozen countries outside Africa.
The World Health Assembly is holding its annual meeting, with the unexplained spread of monkeypox to more than a dozen countries being discussed. We hear from Geneva.
Also on the programme, a planeload of baby formula from Europe has arrived in the US to ease a severe shortage there and Australia's political scene just got more colourful with the election of the so-called Teal parliamentarians.
(Photo: Child with Monkey Pox; Credit: Getty Images)
Today 20:06GMT
- Today 20:06GMTBBC World Service