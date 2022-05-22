Main content

Concerns over spread of monkeypox

The virus has been detected in more than a dozen countries outside Africa.

The World Health Assembly is holding its annual meeting, with the unexplained spread of monkeypox to more than a dozen countries being discussed. We hear from Geneva.

Also on the programme, a planeload of baby formula from Europe has arrived in the US to ease a severe shortage there and Australia's political scene just got more colourful with the election of the so-called Teal parliamentarians.

(Photo: Child with Monkey Pox; Credit: Getty Images)

