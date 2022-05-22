The Australian Labor Party led by Anthony Albanese hopes to win an overall majority in Parliament following Saturday's election.

The Australian Labor Party led by Anthony Albanese hopes to win an overall majority in Parliament following Saturday's election. And there's a whole new, colourful group of independent MPs called The Teals. But will they change Australia's politics?

Also in the programme: Ukraine says it will not agree a ceasefire with Russia that involves ceding territory to Moscow; we hear from a senior Ukrainian MP; and the Tigrayan regional authorities in Ethiopia say they've released over 4,000 prisoners of war, but Addis Ababa says they haven't.

(Image: Australian Opposition Leader Anthony Albanese (CL) is joined onstage by Shadow Minister for Foreign Affairs Penny Wong (L), his partner Jodie Haydon (CR) and son Nathan Albanese (R) after winning the 2022 Federal Election, at the Federal Labor Reception at Canterbury-Hurlstone Park RSL Club in Sydney, Australia, 21 May 2022 / Credit: EPA / Bianca de Marchi)