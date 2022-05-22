Main content

Australia's new politics

The Australian Labor Party led by Anthony Albanese hopes to win an overall majority in Parliament following Saturday's election.

The Australian Labor Party led by Anthony Albanese hopes to win an overall majority in Parliament following Saturday's election. And there's a whole new, colourful group of independent MPs called The Teals. But will they change Australia's politics?

Also in the programme: Ukraine says it will not agree a ceasefire with Russia that involves ceding territory to Moscow; we hear from a senior Ukrainian MP; and the Tigrayan regional authorities in Ethiopia say they've released over 4,000 prisoners of war, but Addis Ababa says they haven't.

(Image: Australian Opposition Leader Anthony Albanese (CL) is joined onstage by Shadow Minister for Foreign Affairs Penny Wong (L), his partner Jodie Haydon (CR) and son Nathan Albanese (R) after winning the 2022 Federal Election, at the Federal Labor Reception at Canterbury-Hurlstone Park RSL Club in Sydney, Australia, 21 May 2022 / Credit: EPA / Bianca de Marchi)

29 days left to listen

50 minutes

Last on

Today 12:06GMT
BBC World Service

More episodes

Previous

Labor wins Australian Elections

Next

22/05/2022 20:06 GMT

See all episodes from Newshour

Broadcast

  • Today 12:06GMT
    BBC World Service

The New Silk Road

The New Silk Road

How China is launching a major new trade route via the ancient Silk Road

70 Years On: Partition Stories

70 Years On: Partition Stories

Memories and stories of Partition in 1947 and the legacy Partition leaves with us today

China, the Party and the People

China, the Party and the People

Clips, reports and highlights on a society in flux

Inside The Philippines’ Deadly War On Drugs

Inside The Philippines’ Deadly War On Drugs

A brutal crack-down on drugs that has claimed more than 7000 lives

Podcast

  • Newshour

    Interviews, news and analysis of the day’s global events.