Media projections in Australia indicate that the opposition Labor Party has defeated Prime Minister Scott Morrison's coalition in the general election and that Labor will form the country's next government, and that the Labor leader, Anthony Albanese, appears set to become the next prime minister of Australia.

Also: President Biden is in Seoul, in South Korea, on his first trip to Asia as president, and we go to Cuba where the Biden Administration announced this week that it was easing some sanctions and planned to increase consular services on the island.

(Photo: Anthony Albanese is set to become the nation’s first PM from a non Anglo-Celtic background. Credit: Reuters)