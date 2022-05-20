Main content

Ukraine regiment: defence of besieged steelworks has ended

The commander of Ukraine's Azov regiment says the evacuation of civilians and wounded soldiers from the steelworks in Mariupol has been completed - but what next for the fighters?

Also in the programme: More cases of monkeypox are reported in Europe. We'll hear from an adviser to the WHO - which met today to discuss the outbreak; and why have there been so many pitch invasions in English football this week?

(Photo: Service members of the Ukrainian armed forces, who surrendered at the besieged Azovstal steel mill in Mariupol in the course of Ukraine-Russia conflict, sit in a bus upon their arrival under escort of the pro-Russian military in the settlement of Olenivka in the Donetsk region, Ukraine May 20, 2022. Credit: Reuters/Alexander Ermochenko)

29 days left to listen

50 minutes

Last on

Today 20:06GMT
BBC World Service

Broadcast

  • Today 20:06GMT
    BBC World Service

