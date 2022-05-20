US ambassador to the United Nations Linda Thomas-Greenfield on the impact of the blockade on Ukrainian wheat exports on food security.

The Ukraine war turns from a conflict about land and about values into a worldwide warning that food may run short for millions.

The US ambassador to the United Nations, Linda Thomas-Greenfield, tells this programme about what she thinks can be done about it and how far the US prepared is to go.

Also in this edition of Newshour: we hear from a pro-democracy activist in Egypt now entering his eighth week of hunger strike; and the Irish artist whose sculpture of a mythical mischief-maker made all sorts of trouble for him.

(Photo shows US ambassador to the United Nations Linda Thomas-Greenfield. Credit: John Minchillo/Reuters)