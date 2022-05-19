Main content

Finland and Sweden to join NATO: Turkey objects

Biden gives his seal of approval

All thirty current NATO members have to approve membership for Sweden and Finland but one country - Turkey - is threatening to exercise its veto, accusing the two Nordic neighbours of harbouring Kurdish militants.

Also on the programme: the UN security council meets to discuss the global food shortage caused by the war in Ukraine; we hear from a Ukrainian farmer desperate to get his grain to market; and why the Dutch prime minister is in trouble for using an old Nokia phone.

(Photo: A member of the Norwegian army participates in a military exercise called "Cold Response 2022", gathering around 30,000 troops from NATO member countries as well as Finland and Sweden Credit: REUTERS/Yves Herman)

Today 20:06GMT
20/05/2022 13:06 GMT

  • Today 20:06GMT
    BBC World Service

