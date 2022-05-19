The United Nations Secretary General has warned that the war in Ukraine is increasing the risk of a global food shortage, and the possibility of mass hunger. At a UN summit in New York, António Guterres said the Russian invasion had compounded food insecurity, which had already been affected by rising temperatures and the pandemic. We speak to Matthew Hollingworth, Emergency Coordinator and Country Director in Ukraine for World Food Prog.

Also, we hear from a volunteer helping fellow Ukrainian women cope with their new lives in Poland.

Turkey says it will block Sweden and Finland joining NATO and accuses them of harbouring terrorists who threaten the Turkish state. We speak to an advisor to president Erdogan.

And a rare insight into Afghanistan's Ministry of Vice and Virtue.

