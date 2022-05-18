In Ukraine's first war crimes trial, a Russian soldier has pleaded guilty to shooting dead an unarmed civilian. Our correspondent Sarah Rainsford was in court.

We also hear a rare voice from the Russian-controlled side of the frontline.

Also in the programme: the United States' football governing body agrees to equal pay for the men's and women's national teams.

(Image: Prosecutor Andviy Syniuk speaks to the media after a court hearing for the trial of Russian soldier Vadim Shishimarin, who today pleaded guilty to shooting an unarmed civilian. Kyiv, Ukraine May 18, 2022 / Credit: Reuters / Edgar Su)