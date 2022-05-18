Main content

Ukraine begins first war crimes trial

Interviews, news and analysis of the day’s global events.

In the first war crimes trial in Ukraine, a Russian soldier has pleaded guilty to shooting dead a sixty-two year-old Ukrainian in the Sumy region. Sergeant Vadim Shishimarin faces life in prison.

Russia's defence ministry says nearly a-thousand Ukrainian soldiers have surrendered at the Azovstal steel plant in Mariupol.

The BBC has learned that secret schools are operating in Afghanistan to allow girls to continue their studies. The Taliban have refused to allow them to return to classrooms.

The head of the UN has called for a speedy transition to renewable energy after a new report showing the climate crisis accelerated last year -- breaking records for sea-levels, ocean heat and greenhouse gas concentrations.

(Photo: Vadim Shishimarin is a 21-year-old tank commander in the Russian armed forces. Credit: Reuters)

29 days left to listen

50 minutes

Last on

Today 13:06GMT
BBC World Service

More episodes

Previous

Uncertainty over fate of evacuated Azovstal fighters

Next

18/05/2022 20:06 GMT

See all episodes from Newshour

Broadcast

  • Today 13:06GMT
    BBC World Service

The New Silk Road

The New Silk Road

How China is launching a major new trade route via the ancient Silk Road

70 Years On: Partition Stories

70 Years On: Partition Stories

Memories and stories of Partition in 1947 and the legacy Partition leaves with us today

China, the Party and the People

China, the Party and the People

Clips, reports and highlights on a society in flux

Inside The Philippines’ Deadly War On Drugs

Inside The Philippines’ Deadly War On Drugs

A brutal crack-down on drugs that has claimed more than 7000 lives

Podcast

  • Newshour

    Interviews, news and analysis of the day’s global events.