Fighters were trapped for more than two months

Ukraine's military says it's working to evacuate all remaining troops from their last stronghold in Mariupol, after two-hundred and sixty-four defenders agreed to leave the Azovstal steel works and were taken to Russian-controlled territory. We hear from an advisor to the Ukrainian defence ministry, and get the latest news on the ground.

Also in the programme: a new exhibition on Feminine Power; and the global cost-of-living challenges.

(Photo: Russian service members stand guard on a road before the evacuation of wounded Ukrainian soldiers from Mariupol. CREDIT: REUTERS/Alexander Ermochenko)