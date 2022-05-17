Main content
Mariupol soldiers evacuated
Fighters were trapped for more than two months
Ukraine's military says it's working to evacuate all remaining troops from their last stronghold in Mariupol, after two-hundred and sixty-four defenders agreed to leave the Azovstal steel works and were taken to Russian-controlled territory. We hear from an advisor to the Ukrainian defence ministry, and get the latest news on the ground.
Also in the programme: a new exhibition on Feminine Power; and the global cost-of-living challenges.
(Photo: Russian service members stand guard on a road before the evacuation of wounded Ukrainian soldiers from Mariupol. CREDIT: REUTERS/Alexander Ermochenko)
Today 13:06GMT
