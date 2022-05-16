Main content

Intense fighting in eastern Ukraine

As Ukrainian forces hold out against Russia's offensive in the east, even, in some cases, pushing Russian forces back, a Ukrainian MP tells us where he sees the war going.

As Ukrainian forces hold out against Russia's offensive in the east, even, in some cases, pushing Russian forces back, a Ukrainian member of parliament tells us where he sees the war going. We also hear from our reporters, gathering evidence of war crimes, and on the front line with Ukraine's volunteer fighters.

Also in the programme: how sandstorms are ripping through Iraq and beyond; and a breath of optimism from one of Lebanon's new independent MPs..

(Image: A man walks past a residential building damaged by Russian shelling in Severodonetsk, north-west of Luhansk in the Donbas region of Ukraine, 16 April 2022; Credit: EPA / STR)

Today 20:06GMT
BBC World Service

Hundreds of Ukrainians reportedly executed in Bucha

17/05/2022 13:06 GMT

  Today 20:06GMT
    BBC World Service

