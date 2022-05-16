The BBC has learned that around 650 people were shot in what a senior police official has described as executions in the Bucha region outside Ukraine's capital Kyiv. The BBC's Sarah Rainsford has been investigating what happened.

Also in the programme, the UK government is poised to introduce legislation that would allow ministers in London to override parts of the Brexit deal on Northern Ireland; and North Korea's leader Kim Jong-un has lambasted health officials and ordered the army to help distribute medicine, as a wave of Covid cases sweeps through the country.

(Picture: Flowers on the ground at the site of a mass grave on May 15, 2022 in Bucha, Ukraine. Picture credit: Getty Images)