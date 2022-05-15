Main content
Elections in Lebanon: Will things change?
A country marred by financial and political turmoil
This is Lebanon's first set of elections since a massive currency crisis in 2019 and a devastating fertiliser warehouse explosion at the Port of Beirut that killed at least 215 people in August 2020.
Also on the programme: Yet another targeted mass shooting of black people in the United States, we hear from Buffalo in New York; and winning the Eurovision song contest - what does it mean for Ukraine?
(Photo: A Lebanese voter casts her ballot paper during parliamentary elections at a polling station in Beirut, Lebanon Credit: EPA/WAEL HAMZEH)
