Main content

Elections in Lebanon: Will things change?

A country marred by financial and political turmoil

This is Lebanon's first set of elections since a massive currency crisis in 2019 and a devastating fertiliser warehouse explosion at the Port of Beirut that killed at least 215 people in August 2020.

Also on the programme: Yet another targeted mass shooting of black people in the United States, we hear from Buffalo in New York; and winning the Eurovision song contest - what does it mean for Ukraine?

(Photo: A Lebanese voter casts her ballot paper during parliamentary elections at a polling station in Beirut, Lebanon Credit: EPA/WAEL HAMZEH)

29 days left to listen

50 minutes

Last on

Today 12:06GMT
BBC World Service

More episodes

Previous

People returning to Kharkiv, says mayor

Next

15/05/2022 20:06 GMT

See all episodes from Newshour

Broadcast

  • Today 12:06GMT
    BBC World Service

The New Silk Road

The New Silk Road

How China is launching a major new trade route via the ancient Silk Road

70 Years On: Partition Stories

70 Years On: Partition Stories

Memories and stories of Partition in 1947 and the legacy Partition leaves with us today

China, the Party and the People

China, the Party and the People

Clips, reports and highlights on a society in flux

Inside The Philippines’ Deadly War On Drugs

Inside The Philippines’ Deadly War On Drugs

A brutal crack-down on drugs that has claimed more than 7000 lives

Podcast

  • Newshour

    Interviews, news and analysis of the day’s global events.