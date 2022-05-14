Leader Kim Jong-un says the outbreak is the greatest disaster his country has ever faced.

North Korea's rapidly spreading Covid-19 outbreak is a "great disaster" for the country, its leader Kim Jong-un has said, according to state media. Will he accept vaccines from South Korea?

Also in the programme: we speak to a Ukrainian media boss on the challenges of reporting on a war in your own country; and India bans wheat exports one month after promising to feed the world.

(Photo: North Korean leader Kim Jong-un convenes a Covid-19 response meeting on 12 May. Credit: EPA)