Violence at Jerusalem funeral

Israeli police have beaten mourners carrying the coffin of Al Jazeera journalist.

Israeli police charge mourners at the funeral of Shireen Abu Akleh, the Al Jazeera journalist killed in the occupied West Bank on Wednesday. We get the latest from Jerusalem and speak to her brother.

Also on the programme, we have a report from the frontline in Southern Ukraine where Russian troops are trying to advance north; and Sri Lanka's newly appointed prime minister tells us it's going to get worse before it gets better as he tries to forestall an imminent economic collapse.

(Photo: Family and friends carry the coffin of Shireen Abu Akleh, as violence erupts during her funeral in Jerusalem; Credit: REUTERS/Ammar Awad)

