Sri Lanka: New PM says economic crisis is "going to get worse before it gets better"

Sri Lanka is facing fuel shortages and soaring food prices, with some Sri Lankans forced to skip meals.

In his first interview since taking office, Sri Lanka's new prime minister Ranil Wickremesinghe has told the BBC an economic crisis that has brought misery and unrest is "going to get worse before it gets better". The country is facing fuel shortages and soaring food prices, with some Sri Lankans forced to skip meals. Anger over the government's handling of the crisis has led to violent protests. Mr Wickremesinghe was appointed in an attempt to defuse the protests.

Also in the programme: A Russian battalion lost almost all of its armoured vehicles in a failed attempt to cross a river near Severodonetsk in eastern Ukraine, according to the UK's Ministry of Defence. And we hear what critics are making of the return of Tom Cruise in Top Gun: Maverick - the sequel to the original 1986 fighter pilots movie.

New Sri Lanka Prime Minister amid economic crisis

13/05/2022 20:06 GMT

