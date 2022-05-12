Main content

New Sri Lanka Prime Minister amid economic crisis

Sri Lankan President Rajapaksa has sworn in Ranil Wickremesinghe as Prime Minister

Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa has appointed a new prime minister as he tries to defuse protests over his handling of a severe economic crisis. Senior opposition MP Ranil Wickremesinghe was sworn in to his sixth stint as PM, as Sri Lanka's economy is in freefall and people are desperate for basic items such as food and fuel.

Also in the programme: Supply chain issues, recalls and rising prices mean many mothers in the US are unable to get the baby formula their young children need; and crypto-currency markets are being rocked after a popular token lost 99% of its value.

(Picture: Ranil Wickremesinghe prior to being sworn in as Sri Lanka's Prime Minister. Credit: Rajini Vaidyanathan, BBC)

29 days left to listen

50 minutes

Last on

Today 20:06GMT
BBC World Service

More episodes

Previous

Finland to apply for NATO membership

Next

13/05/2022 13:06 GMT

See all episodes from Newshour

Broadcast

  • Today 20:06GMT
    BBC World Service

The New Silk Road

The New Silk Road

How China is launching a major new trade route via the ancient Silk Road

70 Years On: Partition Stories

70 Years On: Partition Stories

Memories and stories of Partition in 1947 and the legacy Partition leaves with us today

China, the Party and the People

China, the Party and the People

Clips, reports and highlights on a society in flux

Inside The Philippines’ Deadly War On Drugs

Inside The Philippines’ Deadly War On Drugs

A brutal crack-down on drugs that has claimed more than 7000 lives

Podcast

  • Newshour

    Interviews, news and analysis of the day’s global events.