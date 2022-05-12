Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa has appointed a new prime minister as he tries to defuse protests over his handling of a severe economic crisis. Senior opposition MP Ranil Wickremesinghe was sworn in to his sixth stint as PM, as Sri Lanka's economy is in freefall and people are desperate for basic items such as food and fuel.

Also in the programme: Supply chain issues, recalls and rising prices mean many mothers in the US are unable to get the baby formula their young children need; and crypto-currency markets are being rocked after a popular token lost 99% of its value.

(Picture: Ranil Wickremesinghe prior to being sworn in as Sri Lanka's Prime Minister. Credit: Rajini Vaidyanathan, BBC)