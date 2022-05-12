Main content

Finland to apply for NATO membership

Amid international anxiety at Russia's Ukraine invasion, Finland confirms NATO ambition

Amid international anxiety at Russia's invasion of Ukraine, Finland confirms its wish to join the NATO alliance. We hear from our correspondent in the Finnish capital, Katya Adler, talk to the former Finnish prime minister Alexander Stubb and seek a sense of Russia's likely reaction from Moscow-based analyst Dmitry Suslov.

Also in the programme: the government of Cambodia calls on the UK to return treasures looted from their country's temples; North Korea's first admission of a coronavirus outbreak; and why a lack of suitable drug research is killing women and children in Britain.

(Photo: NATO, Swedish and Finnish flags; Credit: REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration)

29 days left to listen

50 minutes

Last on

Today 13:06GMT
BBC World Service

Broadcast

  • Today 13:06GMT
    BBC World Service

