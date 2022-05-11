Main content

US condemns killing of Palestinian-American journalist

The Al Jazeera journalist Sherine Abu Aqla was an inspiration to many aspiring female journalists across the region.

A good friend of Shireen Abu Akleh reflects on the bravery and wide-reaching impact of the Al Jazeera journalist. And Newshour’s Tim Franks in Jerusalem tells us what the authorities are saying about the incident.

Also in the programme: Britain signs a deal with Sweden and Finland agreeing to come to their aid if they come under attack; and a new King Tutankhamun exhibition challenges the narrative of the extraordinary discovery of the young Egyptian king’s tomb.

(Photo shows Lebanese journalists protest the killing of Al Jazeera journalist Shireen Abu Akleh Credit: European Pressphoto Agency)

