A Palestinian-American journalist, Sherine Abu Aqla, has been shot dead while reporting for Al Jazeera on a raid by Israeli forces in the occupied West Bank city of Jenin. The Qatar-based network which she worked for has accused Israel of deliberately killing her.

We'll hear from an eyewitness who themselves was shot in the back in the same incident.

Also in the programme: Sri Lankans observe a curfew in fear of a shoot-on-sight policy, but it won't stop them from protesting; and a soldier's account of life under fire in Azovstal in Ukraine.

(Photo shows an undated handout photo from Al Jazeera showing journalist Sherine Abu Aqla. Credit: EPA)