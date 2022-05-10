A curfew has been extended and soldiers have been told to shoot law-breakers on sight as the Sri Lankan government struggles to stifle growing unrest amid a political and economic crisis. President Rajapaksa and his brother Mahinda, the former Prime Minister, once emblematic of Sri Lankan democracy, are now fallen stars.

Also on the programme: Newshour speaks to the head of the UN refugee body after an international donors' conference pledged more than six-and-a-half billion dollars to help war-torn Syria and its neighbours; and we remember a legend of Indian classical music - Shivkumar Sharma - who has died at the age of 84.

(Photo: The wreck of a bus that was torched during clashes between government supporters and anti-government protesters is left behind on a street in Colombo, Sri Lanka, 10 May 2022. According to police, at least seven people died, more than 220 people were injured and dozens of vehicles and houses were torched during political unrest that broke out in Sri Lanka on 9 May during which the government enforced an island-wide curfew. Protests have been rocking the country for weeks, calling for the resignation of the president and the government over the alleged failure to address the current economic crisis. Credit: EPA/Chamila Karunarathne)