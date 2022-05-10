Angry protesters in Sri Lanka gather at a naval base where the former prime minister and his family were sheltering

Demonstrators have moved to the heavily fortified Trincomalee naval base on the country’s northeast coast, shouting slogans calling for President Gotabaya Rajapaksa to resign.

Also in the programme: We find out how Ferdinand BongBong Marcos Junior has likely secured the presidency of the Philippines 30 years after his father, Ferdinand Marcos, was deposed in a popular uprising; and we take a look at a great political tradition in the UK – the opening of parliament, and the Queen’s speech.

(Photo: Armed Sri Lankan military personnel on a downtown street in Colombo, 10 May 2022. Credit: EPA/Chamila Karunararhne)