As Russia marks its Victory Day in the Great Patriotic War, President Putin tries to draw parallels between the conflict with Nazi Germany and his “special military operation” against Ukraine.

Also on the programme: Sri Lanka's Prime Minister resigns following mass protests; and we go to the Philippines where the son of the former Filipino dictator Ferdinand Marcos, is set to become president.

(Photo: Fireworks explode over the towers of the Kremlin on Victory Day in Moscow. Credit: Reuters/Maxim Shemetov)