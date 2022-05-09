Main content

Putin: Ukraine invasion was response to Nato build-up

Former Soviet naval officer talks about Moscow Victory Parade

As Russia marks its Victory Day in the Great Patriotic War, President Putin tries to draw parallels between the conflict with Nazi Germany and his “special military operation” against Ukraine.

Also on the programme: Sri Lanka's Prime Minister resigns following mass protests; and we go to the Philippines where the son of the former Filipino dictator Ferdinand Marcos, is set to become president.

(Photo: Fireworks explode over the towers of the Kremlin on Victory Day in Moscow. Credit: Reuters/Maxim Shemetov)

29 days left to listen

50 minutes

Last on

Today 20:06GMT
BBC World Service

10/05/2022 13:06 GMT

Broadcast

  • Today 20:06GMT
    BBC World Service

