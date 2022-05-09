Main content

Putin: Russia is fighting for motherland in Ukraine

Interviews, news and analysis of the day’s global events.

At Moscow's annual Victory Day parade, Vladimir Putin has sought to justify his invasion of Ukraine, but Ukraine's president says Moscow is re-enacting the crimes of the Nazis.

The Sri Lankan prime minister, Mahinda Rajapaksa, has resigned as violence gripped parts of the capital.

G7 leaders have agreed to a new set of sanctions on Russia -- we speak to Canada's foreign minister, who has just been to Kyiv.

(Photo credit: EPA)

29 days left to listen

50 minutes

Last on

Today 13:06GMT
BBC World Service

More episodes

Previous

Russia intensifies attacks in Donbas

Next

09/05/2022 20:06 GMT

See all episodes from Newshour

Broadcast

  • Today 13:06GMT
    BBC World Service

The New Silk Road

The New Silk Road

How China is launching a major new trade route via the ancient Silk Road

70 Years On: Partition Stories

70 Years On: Partition Stories

Memories and stories of Partition in 1947 and the legacy Partition leaves with us today

China, the Party and the People

China, the Party and the People

Clips, reports and highlights on a society in flux

Inside The Philippines’ Deadly War On Drugs

Inside The Philippines’ Deadly War On Drugs

A brutal crack-down on drugs that has claimed more than 7000 lives

Podcast

  • Newshour

    Interviews, news and analysis of the day’s global events.