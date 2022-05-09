Interviews, news and analysis of the day’s global events.

At Moscow's annual Victory Day parade, Vladimir Putin has sought to justify his invasion of Ukraine, but Ukraine's president says Moscow is re-enacting the crimes of the Nazis.

The Sri Lankan prime minister, Mahinda Rajapaksa, has resigned as violence gripped parts of the capital.

G7 leaders have agreed to a new set of sanctions on Russia -- we speak to Canada's foreign minister, who has just been to Kyiv.

