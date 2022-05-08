Main content

Russia intensifies attacks in Donbas

The offensive in eastern Ukraine continues as cities and a school are bombed.

The offensive in eastern Ukraine continues as cities are bombed. Further south, Ukrainian forces have withdrawn from the town of Popasna. We speak to a senior member of the Ukrainian governing party.

We also hear from the Ukrainian singer who performed with U2 frontman Bono and bandmate The Edge at a special gig in Kyiv.

Also in the programme: a pro-democracy activist reacts to the election of John Lee as chief executive of Hong Kong; and we reflect on the life of Kim Ji-Ha, the South Korean poet and democracy campaigner who has died aged 81.

(PICTURE: Smoke rises above a plant of Azovstal Iron and Steel Works in the southern port city of Mariupol. Credit: REUTERS/Alexander Ermochenko)

