Russian bomb hits school in eastern Ukraine

More than sixty people are feared dead after a Russian bomb hit a school in the Donbas area of eastern Ukraine on Saturday.

More than sixty people are feared dead after a Russian bomb hit a school in the Donbas area of eastern Ukraine on Saturday. We have the latest from our correspondent in Kyiv.

Also; the new chief executive of Hong Kong, John Lee, says he will make the territory's security his priority, and the Irish nationalist party, Sinn Fein wins in regional elections in northern Ireland.

(Photo: Partially collapsed building due to shelling in the village of Bilohorivka. Credit: Reuters)

