Afghan women will have to wear the Islamic face veil for the first time in decades under a decree passed by the country's ruling Taliban militants. We hear from a Taliban spokesperson and get reaction from an Ambassador to the UN Security Council. Also on the programme: the results of the Northern Ireland Assembly election are in, and for the first time ever, Sinn Féin has won the most seats. It's the first time ever that a nationalist party has been the largest at Stormont in terms of seats, 101 years after Northern Ireland came into existence. And Ukraine and Russia announce that all elderly people, women and children have been evacuated from the besieged Azovstal steelworks in Mariupol. (Photo: Taliban stand guard on a road in Kabul, Afghanistan, 07 May 2022. Credit - EPA/STRINGER)

