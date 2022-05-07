Main content

The Taliban order a return to the burqa

The Taliban order Afghan women to veil their faces

The Taliban have ordered Afghan women to cover their faces in public, the latest restriction on their freedoms.

Also on the programme, the French President, Emmanuel Macron, has been sworn in for a second term, after his recent election victory over the far right. And, some of America's big corporate employers are taking a clear stance in the country's abortion debate, following leaks that the Supreme Court is about to enable individual states to outlaw procedures to terminate pregnancy.

(Photo: Afghan women wait to cast their ballot at a polling station in Mazar-i-sharif, April 5th 2014
05/04/2014 Reuters)

