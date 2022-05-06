Main content
Belarus plane arrest student jailed for six years
Interviews, news and analysis of the day’s global events.
A court in Belarus has sentenced the girlfriend of a Belarusian opposition blogger to six years in jail, nearly a year after the couple were taken off a flight that had been diverted to Minsk. Sofia Sapega was found guilty of charges including inciting social discord. We speak to Belarussian leader, Svetlana Tikhanovskaya.
There has been a huge explosion at luxury hotel in the Cuban capital, Havana, killing a number of people.
A report from the Philippines on how the once hated Marcos family are once again vying for power.
And Sinn Fein tops first preference vote in Northern Ireland election.
(Photo: Belarus charged Sofia Sapega with criminal offences after her arrest. Credit: Reuters)
Yesterday 20:06GMT
BBC World Service
