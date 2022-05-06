Main content

Besieged steel plant: a new attempt to rescue Ukrainian civilians

A senior Ukrainian official says a new attempt to evacuate civilians trapped with Ukrainian fighters in the Mariupol steel plant is under way.

A senior Ukrainian official has said the next stage of trying to evacuate people from a besieged steel plant in the southern city of Mariupol is under way. It follows the evacuation of nearly five-hundred civilians from the city in recent days. We hear from a Ukrainian fighter inside.

Also in the programme: The Israeli security services are searching for two Palestinian suspects in connection with deadly axe and knife attacks on Thursday in the town of Elad. Newshour's Tim Franks is in Jerusalem; and a court in Belarus has sentenced the Russian girlfriend of a Belarusian opposition blogger to six years in jail, nearly a year after the pair were hauled off a Ryanair flight that the Belarusian authorities had diverted to Minsk

(File Photo: Smoke rises above a plant of Azovstal Iron and Steel Works in Mariupol. Picture taken May 5, 2022. Credit: Reuters/Alexander Ermochenko)

Mariupol steelworks battle in final phase

06/05/2022 20:06 GMT

