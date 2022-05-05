A Ukrainian military commander inside the Azovstal steelworks in Mariupol has accused Russian troops of violating a promised three-day ceasefire as they continue their attack. We speak to a military analyst who says the Russians are likely to take full control of the plant in the next few days.

Also in the programme: rising interest rates around the world are putting an end to the era of cheap money; and we ask how the World Health Organisation calculated that nearly 15 million people have died as a result of Covid.

Photo: An aerial view shows smoke billowing during shelling in the Azovstal steel plant, in Mariupol Credit: Azov Regiment/Handout via REUTERS THIS IMAGE HAS BEEN SUPPLIED BY A THIRD PARTY.