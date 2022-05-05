Ukrainian officials say that Russian attacks have continued on the Azovstal steelworks in Mariupol, despite Moscow promising humanitarian routes out from Thursday until Saturday. People who have already managed to leave the plant describe the conditions inside as 'hellish'.

Also in the programme: we hear from Vanuatu in the Pacific Ocean where rising sea levels pose a threat to the living and the dead; and the World Health Organisation says the Covid-19 pandemic caused more than 15 million excess deaths worldwide.

(Photo: Local resident Sergei Shulgin, 62, stands in front of a block of flats in the southern port city of Mariupol, Ukraine. Credit: Reuters).