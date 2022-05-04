Main content

Ukraine: Azovstal bombardment resumes

The Mariupol Azovstal steelwork bombardment has resumed

A day after over a hundred people were evacuated, Ukrainian officials say Russian forces have launched an all-out assault on the Azovstal steelworks - the last Ukrainian holdout in the occupied city of Mariupol.

Also on the programme, the European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen announced a proposal to ban completely imports of Russian oil by the end of this year. And, a robot is figuring out how to understand the way we taste.

(Photo: A view shows a plant of Azovstal Iron and Steel Works in Mariupol 03/05/2022 Reuters)

29 days left to listen

50 minutes

Last on

Yesterday 20:06GMT
BBC World Service

More episodes

Previous

EU proposes ban on Russian oil imports

Next

05/05/2022 13:06 GMT

See all episodes from Newshour

Broadcast

  • Yesterday 20:06GMT
    BBC World Service

The New Silk Road

The New Silk Road

How China is launching a major new trade route via the ancient Silk Road

70 Years On: Partition Stories

70 Years On: Partition Stories

Memories and stories of Partition in 1947 and the legacy Partition leaves with us today

China, the Party and the People

China, the Party and the People

Clips, reports and highlights on a society in flux

Inside The Philippines’ Deadly War On Drugs

Inside The Philippines’ Deadly War On Drugs

A brutal crack-down on drugs that has claimed more than 7000 lives

Podcast

  • Newshour

    Interviews, news and analysis of the day’s global events.