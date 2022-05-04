A day after over a hundred people were evacuated, Ukrainian officials say Russian forces have launched an all-out assault on the Azovstal steelworks - the last Ukrainian holdout in the occupied city of Mariupol.

Also on the programme, the European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen announced a proposal to ban completely imports of Russian oil by the end of this year. And, a robot is figuring out how to understand the way we taste.

(Photo: A view shows a plant of Azovstal Iron and Steel Works in Mariupol 03/05/2022 Reuters)