Main content

EU proposes ban on Russian oil imports

The EU proposes a total ban on Russian oil imports by the end of the year

The EU has unveiled proposals for new sanctions on Russia including a total ban on Russian oil imports by the end of the year. The plans - which need member states' approval - also include sanctions on individuals, including those suspected of war crimes. We get analysis on the impact such an oil ban could have on Russia's economy, and hear reaction from Hungary's ruling Fidesz party who oppose the proposal. Also in the programme: a candidate endorsed by Donald Trump has won the Republican Senate nomination for Ohio, in a sign of the former US president's continued influence on his party. And the T-shirt worn by Diego Maradona when he scored the infamous 'Hand of God' goal goes up for auction in London.

29 days left to listen

50 minutes

Last on

Today 13:06GMT
BBC World Service

More episodes

Previous

US Supreme Court investigates abortion ruling leak

Next

04/05/2022 20:06 GMT

See all episodes from Newshour

Broadcast

  • Today 13:06GMT
    BBC World Service

The New Silk Road

The New Silk Road

How China is launching a major new trade route via the ancient Silk Road

70 Years On: Partition Stories

70 Years On: Partition Stories

Memories and stories of Partition in 1947 and the legacy Partition leaves with us today

China, the Party and the People

China, the Party and the People

Clips, reports and highlights on a society in flux

Inside The Philippines’ Deadly War On Drugs

Inside The Philippines’ Deadly War On Drugs

A brutal crack-down on drugs that has claimed more than 7000 lives

Podcast

  • Newshour

    Interviews, news and analysis of the day’s global events.