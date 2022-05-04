The EU has unveiled proposals for new sanctions on Russia including a total ban on Russian oil imports by the end of the year. The plans - which need member states' approval - also include sanctions on individuals, including those suspected of war crimes. We get analysis on the impact such an oil ban could have on Russia's economy, and hear reaction from Hungary's ruling Fidesz party who oppose the proposal. Also in the programme: a candidate endorsed by Donald Trump has won the Republican Senate nomination for Ohio, in a sign of the former US president's continued influence on his party. And the T-shirt worn by Diego Maradona when he scored the infamous 'Hand of God' goal goes up for auction in London.

