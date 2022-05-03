Main content

US Supreme Court investigates abortion ruling leak

US Supreme Court may abolish right to abortion

For nearly fifty years the US Supreme Court ruling in the case of Roe versus Wade has guaranteed the legal nationwide right to abortion. But a leaked document suggests that the same court looks set to strike down that ruling which would immediately make abortion illegal in more than twenty states.

Also on the programme, the British prime minister said they had failed during the 2014 Russian annexation of Crimea. Now, Russia may annex parts of the Donbas. And, over a hundred people have been successfully evacuated from the Mariupol's besieged Asovstal steelworks.

(Photo: Protests as US Supreme Court prepare to overturn Roe v. Wade 03/05/2022 European Pressphoto Agency)

Yesterday 20:06GMT
BBC World Service

04/05/2022 13:06 GMT

  • Yesterday 20:06GMT
    BBC World Service

