Leaked draft document suggests the national right to abortion in the US may be overturned

A leaked 98-page document, purporting to be a draft majority opinion of the US Supreme Court, suggests the national right to abortion might be overturned this summer. A decision is due in June or July. We hear analysis on the unprecedented leak, and get reaction from people who support and oppose the overturning of Roe v Wade - the 1973 ruling that legalised abortion across the US.

Also in the programme: a resident of Kherson tells us about life under Russian occupation in southern Ukraine; and we find out what caused a so-called stock market "flash crash" in Europe.

(Photo: Protestors react outside the US Supreme Court to the leak of a draft majority opinion written by Justice Samuel Alito preparing for a majority of the court to overturn the landmark Roe v. Wade abortion rights decision later this year, in Washington, U.S., 2 May 2022. Credit: Reuters/Moira Warburton)