Ukraine war: Hundreds still trapped in Mariupol steelworks

Interviews, news and analysis of the day’s global events.

Hundreds of people remain trapped in a steel plant in Ukraine's Mariupol city, despite some managing to leave on Sunday. The Azovstal plant, the last stronghold of Ukrainian resistance in the southern port city, has been under intense Russian bombardment for weeks. We hear from the director of the steel plant. As the fighting in the east of Ukraine intensifies, we will have a report from a correspondent on the front line

China trials a vaccine aimed specifically at the omicron variant.

And the Spanish government says the Spanish Prime Minister's phone was infected with spyware.

(Photo: Civilians arrive in Zaporizhzhia on Monday after travelling in a private vehicle from Mariupol. Credit: Getty Images)

