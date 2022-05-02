An evacuation attempt from Mariupol leads to hope that those rescued will eventually arrive in the Ukrainian-held city of Zaporizhzhia.

Also in the programme: Muslims around the world are celebrating Eid, the festival which marks the end of the month of Ramadan. We find out what it’s like to celebrate Eid in Ukraine; and only twenty copies of the ‘Wicked Bible’ are thought to exist, but one has just turned up in New Zealand.

(Photo: Refugees from Russian-occupied areas in south Ukraine arrive to Zaporizhzhia. Thousands of people who still remain trapped in Mariupol and other areas occupied by the Russian army in south Ukraine wait to be evacuated to safer areas, 02 May 2022. Credit: EPA/ROMAN PILIPEY)