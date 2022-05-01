Main content

Civilians evacuated from Mariupol steelworks

80 civilians manage to get to safety after leaving the Azovstal steelworks in Mariupol

A complex operation is evacuating civilians from the Azovstal steelworks in Mariupol, involving both the United Nations and Red Cross. 80 people have been taken away from the plant, which is besieged by Russian forces.

Also in the programme: Régine Zylberberg, the French singer and impresario credited with inventing the modern discothèque, has died at the age of 92; and the Sri Lankan media minister, Nalaka Godahewa, has admitted that the government had failed to foresee the foreign exchange reserve crisis that helped trigger the country's political and economic woes.

(Photo: A woman sits with children as evacuees, including civilians who left the area near Azovstal steel plant in Mariupol, arrive at a temporary accommodation centre during Ukraine-Russia conflict in the village of Bezimenne in the Donetsk Region, Ukraine 1 May 2022. Credit: Reuters/Alexander Ermochenko)

