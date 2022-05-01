Main content

Ukraine war: Civilians evacuated from Mariupol steel plant

Interviews, news and analysis of the day’s global events.

Russia's ministry of defence says 46 civilians were evacuated in total on Saturday, from residential buildings next to the besieged Azovstal steel plant in Mariupol in southern Ukraine. Also, Russia says it's introducing its own currency in the occupied region of Kherson from today -- in a sign that it intends to hang on to its conquests. We hear from a resident in Kherson.

An interview with an Afghan father trying to keep his daughter's education going, with schools still shut.

The New York boxing bout that's punched through for women.

And the full-blooded return of the world's greatest classical music festival.

(Photo: The steelworks is a vast industrial area full of underground tunnels and other fortifiable locations. Credit: Reuters)

Yesterday 12:06GMT
BBC World Service

Fighting in eastern Ukraine intensifies

Civilians evacuated from Mariupol steelworks

  Yesterday 12:06GMT
    BBC World Service

